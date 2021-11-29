 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $149,900

Huge corner lot 100 x 127. 3 car detached garage is 37 x 26. Lots of original hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms and one full bath. Full ready to basement. Garage roof November 2021, house roof about 8 years old.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News