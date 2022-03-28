 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $149,900

Pride of ownership! 3 bedroom 1 bath on a large corner lot. Home has several areas with hardwood flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, deck off the kitchen to enjoy entertaining! Partially finished basement with large laundry room that leads to the garage. Nice updated windows and neutral paint colors. This home is "As Is" and won't last long.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News