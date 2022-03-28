Pride of ownership! 3 bedroom 1 bath on a large corner lot. Home has several areas with hardwood flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, deck off the kitchen to enjoy entertaining! Partially finished basement with large laundry room that leads to the garage. Nice updated windows and neutral paint colors. This home is "As Is" and won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $149,900
