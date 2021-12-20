 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $145,000

Fabulous 2-story home in Savannah Green! Open floor plan, modern appeal & major updates in 2020: remodeled kitchen including SS appliances and flooring; bathroom flooring and vanities; and finished basement (flooring not installed). The upper level boasts a large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, sitting nook, full bath, and walk-in closet; laundry/utility in the bathroom; and 2 additional bedrooms. Full partially finished basement with an egress window and rough-in offers potential for an additional bedroom and bathroom. Conveniently located near park and playground, separate garage with driveway, and porch.

