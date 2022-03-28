 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $139,000

Lovely 3 bedroom home with 1 full bath and a oversized 1 car garage. Kitchen has an opening that looks into large, upstairs family room. Lower level boasts oversized family room and large laundry room with ample storage. You will appreciate the huge fenced backyard and deck to entertain family and friends!

