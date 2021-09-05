3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $137,500

Convenient one floor living on cute cul-de-sac near ISU, close to desirable grade school, and uptown Normal ! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths split ranch. Open floor plan. Some newer updates including paint, added insulation, Updated appliances, granite, plus washer and dryer stay. Home was built as a Lustron home. Neat features with this. Information left at home, neat history. Description states one car garage, as there is only one entry door, but dimensions of a 2 car.