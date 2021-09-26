 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $128,000

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $128,000

This cute 3 bedroom is ready for a new story! Investor? First Home? New Chapter? The first floor master features traditional built-ins and is large enough for a king-size bed! Established residential neighborhood 1 mile to Uptown Normal and 4.5 miles to Rivian. Enjoy the neighborhood on the spacious front porch or take advantage of the privacy offered by the fenced backyard with a concrete patio. The oversized garage is connected by a mud room to the house and back yard. Laundry hook-up in the unfinished basement. Sold As Is. Roof & Water Heater 2010. Furnace 2015

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Clinton Lake

Body found in Clinton Lake

A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News