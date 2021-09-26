3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $128,000

This cute 3 bedroom is ready for a new story! Investor? First Home? New Chapter? The first floor master features traditional built-ins and is large enough for a king-size bed! Established residential neighborhood 1 mile to Uptown Normal and 4.5 miles to Rivian. Enjoy the neighborhood on the spacious front porch or take advantage of the privacy offered by the fenced backyard with a concrete patio. The oversized garage is connected by a mud room to the house and back yard. Laundry hook-up in the unfinished basement. Sold As Is. Roof & Water Heater 2010. Furnace 2015