 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $120,000

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $120,000

A great investment opportunity just 3.5 miles from Rivian! Two separate Condos (Units A and B) MUST be purchased together. Rent both units or reside in one and rent out the other. Unit A offers a multi-level layout with an updated kitchen and dining space, 3 beds, 1.5 baths, 2-car attached garage, and laundry. Major updates include roof 2014, water heater 2013, kitchen cabinets/counter 2015, fridge and washing machine 2019, dishwasher 2020, retaining wall 2020, and main a/c unit 2021. Also located near parks, baseball fields, and schools. See MLS #11307496 for details on Unit B.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News