3 Bedroom Home in Minier - $85,000

Have a piece of history in Minier. Home offers plenty of space with mostly hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, one and one-half bathroom, and additional room in the basement. Home as a New furnace (2021) and mostly new replacement windows. Property includes a 2 story 2 car garage. Main floor of garage also has a rough in for a kitchen area, laundry, bath, and 3 additional rooms. Upstairs garage apt. includes a living room, bedroom, and bathroom. Garage measures at 38x38 Many opportunities here as an apartment, office, or in-law suite. The garage/ apartment has been used as a veterinarian's office in the pasat. Features its own AC / Furnace / Appliances (not warranted). New igniter in furnace. Located 3 blocks from Olympia West and 3 blocks from the new walking trail in Minier. Elbow grease will go a long way with this one!