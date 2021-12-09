 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Minier - $85,000

3 Bedroom Home in Minier - $85,000

Have a piece of history in Minier. Home offers plenty of space with mostly hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, one and one-half bathroom, and additional room in the basement. Home as a New furnace (2021) and mostly new replacement windows. Property includes a 2 story 2 car garage. Main floor of garage also has a rough in for a kitchen area, laundry, bath, and 3 additional rooms. Upstairs garage apt. includes a living room, bedroom, and bathroom. Garage measures at 38x38 Many opportunities here as an apartment, office, or in-law suite. The garage/ apartment has been used as a veterinarian's office in the pasat. Features its own AC / Furnace / Appliances (not warranted). New igniter in furnace. Located 3 blocks from Olympia West and 3 blocks from the new walking trail in Minier. Elbow grease will go a long way with this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Olivia Eujean Orwig

Olivia Eujean Orwig

BLOOMINGTON — Olivia Eujean Orwig, 17, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Bloomington. Olivia gave the ultimate gi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News