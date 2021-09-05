3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, Ranch with heated 2 car garage. Home has new A/C (2020),new furnace (within last 5 years) new replacement windows (2017), new garage door (2018), newer carpet (2018), and freshly painted interior. Home also has a back deck for entertaining. Close to new park with trails.
3 Bedroom Home in Minier - $125,000
Illinois State Police are investigating after a north Normal shooting that left three people injured and three dead, including the suspect, authorities said Monday.
Community members offered support to residents of a Normal mobile home park Tuesday as police released more details about a shooting that left three people injured and three dead, including the suspect.
A 61-year-old Bloomington man has been charged with aggravated DUI after prosecutors say his vehicle struck a man Saturday night, leaving the victim with "severe internal injuries."
Urbana has forfeited to Bloomington for this Friday's Big 12 Conference football game.
Police say an argument over the COVID-19 vaccine led to a fatal shooting in Southern Illinois over the weekend.
We have final scores from games all around Central Illinois, plus updates on Saturday's games.
Bloomington police said two arrests have been made and a third suspect is at large in the shooting and carjacking of a ride-share driver, police said.
Authorities were investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.
McLean County sheriff's deputies wrapped up a two-day manhunt on Thursday after capturing a shoeless man who fled from a crash outside of Hudson.