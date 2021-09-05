 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Minier - $125,000

3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, Ranch with heated 2 car garage. Home has new A/C (2020),new furnace (within last 5 years) new replacement windows (2017), new garage door (2018), newer carpet (2018), and freshly painted interior. Home also has a back deck for entertaining. Close to new park with trails.

