3 Bedroom Home in Mclean - $155,000

Wonderful newly painted corner lot ranch boasting low maintenance vinyl fenced yard, above ground pool (2008) with new equipment 2018, and raised garden bed. Wood burning fireplace in the spacious living room for lounging on those cold winter days. Granite counter tops breakfast bar in the open kitchen/ dining room layout. Updated bathroom with double access doors offering entry to the master and hallway. Master bedroom wired for whole house lighting control. Roof 2013, HVAC 2020,ceiling texture 2021, kitchen and bathroom 2016, flooring 2019, electric outlets 2021, garage updated entrance door 2016 and opener 2015, master BR closet 2020, hardwood floor in living room, new flooring in laundry. Indoor crawl access in utility. Great use of space! Motivated seller.