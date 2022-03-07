Wonderful newly painted corner lot ranch boasting low maintenance vinyl fenced yard, above ground pool (2008) with new equipment 2018, and raised garden bed. Wood burning fireplace in the spacious living room for lounging on those cold winter days. Granite counter tops breakfast bar in the open kitchen/ dining room layout. Updated bathroom with double access doors offering entry to the master and hallway. Master bedroom wired for whole house lighting control. Roof 2013, HVAC 2020,ceiling texture 2021, kitchen and bathroom 2016, flooring 2019, electric outlets 2021, garage updated entrance door 2016 and opener 2015, master BR closet 2020, hardwood floor in living room, new flooring in laundry. Indoor crawl access in utility. Great use of space! Motivated seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Mclean - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"A kind soul taken too early" was one description of Willie Brown, a former State Farm executive who played a leadership role in many community service and charitable projects. He died Saturday at age 74.
A U.S. flag billowing 50 feet high just off Interstate 74 acted as a beacon Tuesday afternoon, bringing together Central Illinoisans in support of a convoy of truckers calling for an end to COVID-related mandates.
A trial date has been set for a Bloomington doctor accused of sexual assault, but a McLean County judge is weighing a motion that would limit some evidence the defense wants to present.
Another convoy of truckers heralding messages of freedom is set to pass through the Twin Cities on Saturday.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
The driver of a McLean County Unit 5 school bus was ticketed this afternoon after hitting a parked vehicle, Normal police said.
Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon was named as Illinois State's new basketball coach after the Redbirds lost in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
McLean County Unit 5 is considering eliminating 38 teaching positions to help address the structural deficit. Most of the reductions would be through attrition, retirements and involuntary transfers, but reductions in force may be needed.
Now 20 years old, Leah Marlene Grehan's eccentric vibes have earned her a "golden ticket" to Hollywood in this season’s "American Idol" contest.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.