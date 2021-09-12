Classic 2 story with charm & character. Wood floors virtually throughout. Newer style windows, nice kitchen & fancy millwork & built-ins. Same family ownership since 1957! Between Primary/Jr. High and High Schools on large corner lot with 2 car detached garage. Could easily be restored to all the charm of yesteryear without much effort!
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities on Friday released body camera footage and 911 call recordings of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30 in Normal.
A Lexington woman was struck by a semi Sunday afternoon, state police said.
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
Monday's opening of a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant on Bloomington's east side comes after nearly two years of planning and construction. It will employ 225 people.
We have final scores from all around the area for Friday's and Saturday's games.
Authorities were investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.
The economic situation at Backyard Pool & Patio Inc. in Bloomington has gone off the deep end.
When The Pantagraph asked readers their recollections of 9/11, several offered the same specific memory: Seeing Air Force One over Central Illinois the afternoon of the attacks. So was this reality or just urban legend?
Despite “high levels of frustration” among some community members, the district’s priority remains “educating our students in person every day,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.
Multiple victims were reported shot in southern Illinois late Thursday afternoon and three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose, authorities said.