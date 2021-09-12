 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $99,900

Classic 2 story with charm & character. Wood floors virtually throughout. Newer style windows, nice kitchen & fancy millwork & built-ins. Same family ownership since 1957! Between Primary/Jr. High and High Schools on large corner lot with 2 car detached garage. Could easily be restored to all the charm of yesteryear without much effort!

