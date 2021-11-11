3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $99,900

Come and see this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home. The kitchen has plenty of countertop space and the appliances are included. There are two bedrooms and one bath on the main floor. the third bedroom and the second bathroom or located in the walkout basement. The home also includes a one-car attached garage. The roof and was installed in 2020. The home is conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants. Schedule your showing today.