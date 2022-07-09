3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $399,900

New construction in a beautiful location. Mature trees and large yard. Act fast and you can have some say in materials, color schemes and layout. Cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, walk-out basement and tons of curb appeal. City water, natural gas, Ameren electric. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate whirlpool tub and walk-in shower. Open kitchen with island to be the heart of this home. Granite counter tops and custom cabinetry. Owner interest.