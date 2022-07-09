New construction in a beautiful location. Mature trees and large yard. Act fast and you can have some say in materials, color schemes and layout. Cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, walk-out basement and tons of curb appeal. City water, natural gas, Ameren electric. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate whirlpool tub and walk-in shower. Open kitchen with island to be the heart of this home. Granite counter tops and custom cabinetry. Owner interest.
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bloomington man is charged with possessing a stolen motorcycle.
Stephon T. Carter, 33, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass of a restricted landing area at an airport and two counts of criminal damage to property.
Authorities on Wednesday identified a 22-year-old Normal man as the driver who died in a crash early June 24.
Police say the suspect in the Highland Park shooting that left at least six people dead and at least 30 injured has been taken into custody. Developing story:
A Bloomington woman is celebrating her 105th birthday this week.
Illinois voters will be offered a clear contrast between Pritzker, a liberal Democrat who has made protecting abortion rights a central campaign theme, and Bailey, who called Chicago "a hellhole."
Looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day? Here's what's happening in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding areas.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed one business and damaged three others in downtown Gibson City.
A Bloomington apartment building was damaged and evacuated as crews responded to a vehicle fire early Monday, but no one was injured, officials said.
The nonprofit organization that has taken the lead in advocating for downtown Bloomington for 25 years has dissolved, with remaining funds set to be divided among other groups.