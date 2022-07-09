 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $229,900

Luxury vinyl floor throughout the main floor of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open kitchen, living and dining area. Fully applianced kitchen withample counter space, island and soft close cabinets. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Office area in lower level has high ceiling and daylight windows.Add floor covering to rec room for complete finish. Rough-in for 3rd bath. Additional lot for more yard space.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News