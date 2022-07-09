3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $229,900

Luxury vinyl floor throughout the main floor of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open kitchen, living and dining area. Fully applianced kitchen with ample counter space, island and soft close cabinets. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Office area in lower level has high ceiling and daylight windows. Add floor covering to rec room for complete finish. Rough-in for 3rd bath. Additional lot for more yard space.