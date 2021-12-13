3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $219,900

Semi-Private location! 2748 Square Feet all on one floor! Adjoins 1500 acre Mackinaw River State Fish and Wildlife Area! Large Room sizes and very functional FloorPlan. 672 square feet was original attached garage, then suite for mother-in-law for previous owner and currently, a Rec Room. This room could convert into an additional master bedroom suite or go back to any of the previous uses! The oversized detached garage is 30 x 36 and just steps from the house. The roof was new in2019, furnace in 2010 and a new on demand water heater was installed in 2018. The Rec Room and 4 seasons room are heated and cooled with individual heat pumps and both of them were new in 2020. This home offers a great lot with tremendous views of the Mackinaw River Valley. It has trees and is pretty private in the rear yard. Looking out your back door is something to sing about! Large front porch and rear deck offer unwind space where one can just sit and enjoy. Heritage Lake Amenities-It's the Lifestyle!