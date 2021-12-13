Semi-Private location! 2748 Square Feet all on one floor! Adjoins 1500 acre Mackinaw River State Fish and Wildlife Area! Large Room sizes and very functional FloorPlan. 672 square feet was original attached garage, then suite for mother-in-law for previous owner and currently, a Rec Room. This room could convert into an additional master bedroom suite or go back to any of the previous uses! The oversized detached garage is 30 x 36 and just steps from the house. The roof was new in2019, furnace in 2010 and a new on demand water heater was installed in 2018. The Rec Room and 4 seasons room are heated and cooled with individual heat pumps and both of them were new in 2020. This home offers a great lot with tremendous views of the Mackinaw River Valley. It has trees and is pretty private in the rear yard. Looking out your back door is something to sing about! Large front porch and rear deck offer unwind space where one can just sit and enjoy. Heritage Lake Amenities-It's the Lifestyle!
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At least 20 pistols were taken from the business.
Health officials on Tuesday also said a Chicago resident is the state's first known COVID-19 case caused by the new omicron variant.
Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
The same Springfield resident is accused by the police of stealing perfume from the store earlier this year.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomberg on Friday reported that Rivian Automotive plans to build an assembly and battery plant in Georgia. It would be the sec…
Officers are investigating how a bullet was discovered earlier this week at Normal Community West High School.
Multiple weather systems raked across the central part of the state Friday, causing damage that includes a collapsed building in the Metro East.
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman was released from custody Tuesday on drug charges.