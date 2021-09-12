Absolutely in Move-in Condition! Very well kept 3 bedroom home in Heritage Lake area reflects pride of ownership with both the house and the grounds! Brick and vinyl exterior nicely landscaped and featuring an extra long and wide, flat concrete driveway for on-site visitor parking for a game of basketball or pickleball with some minor equipment additions. Interior is tasteful and cozy with lots of cabinets and counter space in a u-shaped kitchen adjoining an informal dining area. Both areas have true ceramic flooring and the appliances are extra special and only a few years old. 2 and 1/2 half baths and 3 bedrooms at a price point extremely hard to find in the highly desirable Heritage Lake area. Lake rights offering fishing , boating and swimming and the ability to use the Junior Olympic pool or just walk the subdivision give you the chance to enjoy life in this serene wooded subdivision located mid way between Bloomington and Peoria. Heritage Lake-"It's the Lifestyle"!
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $178,900
