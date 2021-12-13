3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $173,900

Extremely solid and functional home on northside of Heritage Lake Subdivision. First time on market since built in 1978! House has thick cedar siding (no vinyl), plasterwalls and newer vinyl flooring. Kitchen has true wood cabinets and significant counter space. There is room in kitchen for dining table and adjoining formal dining roomwalks out newer slider to 10 x 10 deck. Room sizes are very nice with the living room and downstairs family room nicely over-sized compared to many! Lots of naturallight with many windows on both lower and upper levels. Private back yard! A double lot, over an acre in a wooded area and at an extremely high elevation for thesubdivision. Drive under garage is nice sized and there is a small yard shed also on the property. There are some nice updates in the home. Not too far from the mainbeach the location is perfect for daily, or nightly walks and of course, a buyer is entitled to all of the Heritage Lake amenities! Heritage Lake, it's the lifestyle!