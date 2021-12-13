Extremely solid and functional home on northside of Heritage Lake Subdivision. First time on market since built in 1978! House has thick cedar siding (no vinyl), plasterwalls and newer vinyl flooring. Kitchen has true wood cabinets and significant counter space. There is room in kitchen for dining table and adjoining formal dining roomwalks out newer slider to 10 x 10 deck. Room sizes are very nice with the living room and downstairs family room nicely over-sized compared to many! Lots of naturallight with many windows on both lower and upper levels. Private back yard! A double lot, over an acre in a wooded area and at an extremely high elevation for thesubdivision. Drive under garage is nice sized and there is a small yard shed also on the property. There are some nice updates in the home. Not too far from the mainbeach the location is perfect for daily, or nightly walks and of course, a buyer is entitled to all of the Heritage Lake amenities! Heritage Lake, it's the lifestyle!
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $173,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At least 20 pistols were taken from the business.
Health officials on Tuesday also said a Chicago resident is the state's first known COVID-19 case caused by the new omicron variant.
Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
The same Springfield resident is accused by the police of stealing perfume from the store earlier this year.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomberg on Friday reported that Rivian Automotive plans to build an assembly and battery plant in Georgia. It would be the sec…
Officers are investigating how a bullet was discovered earlier this week at Normal Community West High School.
Multiple weather systems raked across the central part of the state Friday, causing damage that includes a collapsed building in the Metro East.
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman was released from custody Tuesday on drug charges.