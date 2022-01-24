3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $165,900

Built like they ought to be! Solid and extremely functional bi-level on double lot on the North Side of Heritage Lake. Winter Valley Views in both directions! House has thick cedar siding (no vinyl), plaster walls and newer vinyl flooring. Kitchen has true wood cabinets and significant counter space. There is room in kitchen for dining table and adjoining formal dining room walks out newer slider to 10 x 10 deck. Room sizes are very nice with the living room and downstairs family room nicely over-sized compared to many! Lots of natural light. Private back yard! Over an acre in a wooded area and at an extremely high elevation for the subdivision. Drive under garage is nice sized and there is a small yard shed also on the property. Not too far from the main beach the location is perfect for daily, or nightly walks and of course, a buyer is entitled to all of the Heritage Lake amenities! Heritage Lake, it's the lifestyle! $4000 allowance added 1/17/2022 for window or other updates.