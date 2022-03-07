3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $129,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Location can't be beat. Sit on your front porch and see High School baseball diamond and football field. Short walk to primary school as well. Updates abound in this quaint 1 1/2 story home. The master bedroom is the entire upper level. Full basement leaves all kinds of possibilities. Beautiful original hardwood floors, panel doors and large original trim just add to the charm. Newer furnace, a/c, roof and water heater should help keep costs down for years to come. Huge backyard to play or relax. House is mid-renovation and is being repainted and new floor covering in kitchen dining area.

