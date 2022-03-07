 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $125,000

HURRY TO SEE THIS WELL MAINTAINED RANCH HOME! IT HAS 3 BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHROOM, NEW LVT IN MASTER BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM, NEW CARPET IN 2 BEDROOM, 2OO AM SERVICE, NICE FENCED IN YARD, AND MUCH MORE! KITCHEN & LAUNDRY APPLIANCES STAY!

