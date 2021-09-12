 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $119,900

Updated kitchen w/hickory cabinets, tile back splash, pantry, breakfast bar and eat in kitchen area. Large master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and living room that could be made into 3rd main floor bedroom. Large family room adjoining office, laundry and 1/2 bath. Basement bedroom with egress that could be a nice rec room for the kids.

