3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $114,900

This better than new home is just in time for Christmas. Completely rebuilt except for concrete block. Gret location in the heart of Mackinaw makes you in walking distance for all your needs. Newer furnace, A/C, kitchen, bath, plumbing, electrical, roofing, floor coverings. You name it, it has been replaced. Huge living room plus full basement gives you much more usable space than most homes in this price range. Basement has dewatering system installed if you want to finish it off for more rooms.

