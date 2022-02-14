3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $109,900

Large, Spacious 3 bed ,2 bath home. This home has lots of character and charm. Retro bathrooms, Hardwood floors and woodwork through out. Lovely dinning area with large picture window overlooking the park. Garden area, mature grape vines and pear tree. Shed with patio. Great fenced in yard. Large attached 2 stall garage. Great space for entertaining inside and out. Enclosed large porch with lots of light. Home is dated but super clean and move in ready. Call today for your private showing.. All measurements deemed reliable not guaranteed.