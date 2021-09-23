 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $99,000

This large home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor with half bath. Large family room and lovely dining area. Laundry on main level. Full unfinished basement. This home has a huge backyard and deck great for get togethers/family gatherings. There is also a shed for storage in the backyard.

Body found in Clinton Lake

A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said. 

