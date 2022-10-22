 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $398,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $398,000

New construction in Lexington! And it has many conveniences in this growing small town!! 3 Bedroom ranch with 2 bedrooms, covered porch and 3 car garage. Open floor plan with cathedral ceiling great room with fireplace. Master bath has both walk-in shower and stand-a-lone bathtub. Call us for more information for what the builder has chosen for your new home!!! Or get involved early so you can select your own finishes! Nice size corner lot in a great subdivision.

