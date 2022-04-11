3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $219,900

Beautiful sprawling ranch on Northview! This home has so much to offer, and is hitting the market for the first time in 25 years! This 3 bed 2.5 bath home has a spacious and functional layout with tons of updates throughout. Some of the recent updates and home features include; driveway complete resurface 2021, kitchen remodel with all new appliances granite tops and custom Amish cabinets in 2015, one of two furnaces replaced in 2010, some new duct work 2016, complete hall bathroom remodel in 2011, roof complete tear off 2009, garage remodel 2015(new paneling, overhead doors, and new ceiling 2016), new vinyl siding in 2009, 4 seasons room remodel 2014, new carpet in bedrooms 2015, fresh interior paint 2017-2019, and laundry remodel 2017. Additional amenities include; hot tub in privacy fenced backyard, home theatre system(speakers will stay, screen projector and receiver will go), and a 3 sided fireplace! Dont miss out on this beauty!