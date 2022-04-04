Situated on a corner lot that's fully fenced in Lexington, this 2 story home is located right across from Lexington Schools. Talk about move in ready! This beautiful home boasts an updated kitchen with a large island and upgraded appliances. Kitchen opens into the oversized family room which has a great space off to the side for a dining room table. Enclosed front porch can be used for office and toy room area. 3 Giant bedrooms upstairs with a stunning master bathroom. First floor full bathroom, also. Full basement with great storage. 2.5 car detached garage. Located only a few blocks from pools, parks and trail. New in 2015 furnace, central air and water heater, New in 2018 flooring on first floor and bathrooms, New 2020 light fixtures and Roof, New in 2021 Window, Gutters and Soffit.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $215,000
