3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $169,900

You'll find many updates with a modern twist in this yet cozy home; including a entirely new and renovated master bathroom in the updated master bedroom and a completely updated main bathroom that has an area for first floor stack-able washer and dryer. There is new LVT flooring, fresh primer/paint throughout the home, and more! Enjoy the well maintained landscaping, the fenced in backyard, the heated and cooled garage that includes a workstation area, or walks to the nearby parks. Don't miss out on this well desired town just outside of Bloomington/Normal!

