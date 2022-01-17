Absolutely darling. 1 1/2 story. 3 bedrooms total with 1 bedroom on main level. 2 full baths. Front porch rebuilt. Garage and house exterior painted 2020. Interior freshly painted 2020/2021. New sliding door off the living room. Close to schools, just Three blocks away. Huge Foyer and Gorgeous Stairway. Upstairs is a Bath, 2 Bedrooms and a Living room- Could be 4 Bedrooms. Barn Garage w/ Loft / Slider Door and Workshop. Power to the Garage . Double Lot. Furnace 9yrs, Roof about 15yrs, AC 6 yrs, Water Heater around 10 yrs, Electrical Breaker Box. Newer Sewer form the Street. Other recent updates in 2020/2021 include, but not limited to; removed wall in kitchen to give more of an open concept layout, removed drop ceiling and raised to original height and refinished, new copper water lines upstairs, all new electrical and fixtures throughout, plaster removed in multiple rooms and replaced with drywall, new trim work including the crown molding, original hardwood floors sanded and refinished in both stories, every room stripped of wallpaper and skim coated and repainted, added exterior lights and an outlet, kitchen remodel, new chimney liner, new life proof floors in bathrooms and mudroom, and fresh landscaping! Don't miss out on this one, schedule your showing before it's too late!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $164,900
