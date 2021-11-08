 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $155,000

Tri-level in the well desired Northpark Subdivision. Close to park, pool, baseball fields and track. Freshly painted throughout. Brick built-ins in living room upstairs and stone work in basement family room. Heated garage. Updated bathrooms. HUGE fenced in backyard is great for fires and relaxing. Fruit trees in back. Small town living just 20 miles from Bloomington/Normal.

