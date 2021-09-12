3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $112,000

This is a well cared for ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. All main floor living with plenty of space throughout. Stepping in the front door you are greeted with a stone fireplace in the main living room. The eat-in kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space. All appliances will stay with the home and has some updated vinyl windows. The large back family room is off of the kitchen and has access to the 2 car garage and a bonus room! A designated laundry room with access to the back yard and utility closet. The half bathroom is conveniently located in the first bedroom. Step outside to large front porch that has been freshly stained and a beautifully landscaped front yard. Walk around back to a second porch! This home has plenty of space for you to enjoy inside and out!