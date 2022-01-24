Check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home in the heart of Le Roy! Everything has been done for you, including a brand new roof on the house and garage in 2021. From the entry, you're greeted with ample space in the living room with great natural light. The remodeled eat-in kitchen features new wood vinyl flooring, beautiful dark wood cabinets, and convenient pantry. Gorgeous hardwood floors lead you down the hall and into the master bedroom with plenty of closet space. The two additional guest rooms offer neutral tones and generous closet space. Off the living room, the bathroom/laundry area features updated tile flooring that carries into the shower. Outside, the deck makes for perfect entertaining space with great storage in the detached garage. Don't let this one get away!
3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $99,900
