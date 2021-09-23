 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $95,500

Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath 1.5 story home in LeRoy! This home offers charming woodwork, built-ins, arched doorway, two first floor bedrooms and a huge private master suite (walk-in closet and full bath) on second floor. Newer kitchen-all appliances stay - gas cooktop and SS electric double oven, dishwasher & SS frig - 4yrs. Washer/dryer/basement frig/whole house water softener/extra window A/C stay. Formal dining room, hardwood floors, nice woodwork and character. Roof - tear off/replace 3yrs, Exterior foundation and chimney re-tuck pointed 3 yrs, added fence, added carport, dry locked basement. East enclosed porch. Partially fenced yard, carport. Full basement, and one car detached garage with deep driveway for parking. Flooring allowance for master, stairs, and main bath with agreed accepted offer!!Check this one out for the price!

