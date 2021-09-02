 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $90,000

Tons of potential in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in LeRoy. Some of the work has been done but there's still room for your personal touches. This home has a great living room with vaulted ceilings and large corner lot. Home sold as is inspections are for information only

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News