Real nice 3-bedroom, 1 bath with lots of storage. Large, fenced lot and 2-car garage. Furnace 3 years old and water heater 1 yr. Large open kitchen with corner hutch, and large living room with built ins. 1 bedroom on main level and 2 more up! Nice breeze way between house and garage. Home is a little dated but is move in ready
3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $78,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington police are planning to install 10 automatic license plate readers throughout the city, but some citizens are questioning the new technology.
The full- and part-time positions are remote and in-person and include claims, customer service, sales and underwriting jobs.
The driver and the bus monitor were transported to the hospital after the collison.
A Cook County judge this week was caught on a YouTube livestream mocking an attorney who had appeared before him for arguments earlier in the day.
It happened in the 900 block of West Front Street.
Normal police officers say 17 shell casings were found at the scene on Lindell Drive.
Officers were called at about 12:40 p.m. to the area of Towanda Avenue and East Jefferson Street for a report of shots fired.
Aaron M. Parlier, 40, was found guilty in an October bench trial of 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor and 10 counts of child pornography.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.
Complaints about long-term care in Illinois are usually dismissed. One woman’s case sheds light on how system works.