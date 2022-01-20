 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $78,900

3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $78,900

Real nice 3-bedroom, 1 bath with lots of storage. Large, fenced lot and 2-car garage. Furnace 3 years old and water heater 1 yr. Large open kitchen with corner hutch, and large living room with built ins. 1 bedroom on main level and 2 more up! Nice breeze way between house and garage. Home is a little dated but is move in ready

