3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $70,000

Located on a large corner lot. Well cared for 3 bedroom one and a half story home. There is an additional room that could be sleeping room/office. Two nice sized decks and a balcony/deck off 2nd floor bedroom. Large kitchen. Unfinished basement. Tons of square footage. 2nd bedroom is L shaped with an additional 12x6 area in addition to the size on the MLS. Newer shed. Wishing well and Koi pond remain. Gas forced air furnace and central air. There is a wood burning stove in the basement that is presently not hooked up. Property sold "as is" with no known deficiencies. In an Estate.

