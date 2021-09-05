 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $173,900

3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $173,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath split ranch home close to 1700 sq ft located on a large lot. Great open floor plan with spacious living room that opens to dining room. Breakfast bar, center island and pantry and plenty of cabinets in kitchen. Large bedroom, dual sink vanity and walk in shower with large walk in closet. Bedroom access to back patio. Garage is a 2 car heated garage. Meticulously maintained.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News