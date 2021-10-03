3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $159,900

This 3 bed 2 bath beauty has been wonderfully updated and ready for you to call HOME! Enjoy 2 living room spaces on one level. Mudroom with heated floors. Large bedrooms, 2 updated full baths and walk in closets. Oak kitchen cabinets with stainless appliances (all stay). New windows with transferrable warranty (18). Covered private patio to enjoy fall evenings with 1+ detached garage. Updates (Whole house fan, Furnace 10, Central air 2011, water heater 2014. Wiring & plumbing updated.