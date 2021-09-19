3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $154,900

IMPROVED PRICE!!! This ranch will totally surprise you! From the time you enter the door you will see the quality and thoughts that were put into this property. Beautiful 3/4" hardwood flooring in the Living, dinning, and all 3 bedrooms Solid wood interior craftsman style doors are amazing . Open kitchen with all appliances, farm house sink, eat in area plenty of cabinet and counter space, sliding door to large deck and private yard. Over sized laundry with tile flrs, pantry and additional storage area tucked away from the rest of the house. Surprising amount of closet and storage space in all closets. Master bedroom offers extremely large walk in closet, master bath with oversized all tile showerw with dual heads. Hall bath has pocket door to divide shower and sink/toilet area perfect for shared bath. All the fixtures and flow just make this really feel like home. 1Car attached garage with a very nice corner lot with plenty of room to add a bigger or additional garage later shed for extra storage is there now. Updates include HVAC, windows, roof, water heater.