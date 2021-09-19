IMPROVED PRICE!!! This ranch will totally surprise you! From the time you enter the door you will see the quality and thoughts that were put into this property. Beautiful 3/4" hardwood flooring in the Living, dinning, and all 3 bedrooms Solid wood interior craftsman style doors are amazing . Open kitchen with all appliances, farm house sink, eat in area plenty of cabinet and counter space, sliding door to large deck and private yard. Over sized laundry with tile flrs, pantry and additional storage area tucked away from the rest of the house. Surprising amount of closet and storage space in all closets. Master bedroom offers extremely large walk in closet, master bath with oversized all tile showerw with dual heads. Hall bath has pocket door to divide shower and sink/toilet area perfect for shared bath. All the fixtures and flow just make this really feel like home. 1Car attached garage with a very nice corner lot with plenty of room to add a bigger or additional garage later shed for extra storage is there now. Updates include HVAC, windows, roof, water heater.
3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $154,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
A panel of state lawmakers is asking the Illinois State Board of Education to clarify the process of punishing schools that don’t follow Gov. …
Superintendent Barry Reilly said students were involved in three fights on Monday, all facing a “very lengthy suspension.”
Check out all of Friday night's final scores.
Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”
A 39-year-old schoolteacher from Homewood who had been hospitalized the last several weeks with complications stemming from COVID-19 has died.
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
Bloomington-Normal's brick-and-mortar retail industry has weathered a range of shifts in consumer behavior and economic pressures in the last decade.
In late 2020, Axel Riordan was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called metachromatic leukodystrophy. The disease affects the body's cells, causing symptoms that can include muscle rigidity, seizures and loss of vision.