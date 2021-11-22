 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $150,000

3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch in LeRoy made beautiful from a whole house remodel 8-10 years ago! Large eat-in kitchen w/ stainless appliances (including a 5-burner gas stove and a 2021 Fridge), built-in bench seating & walk-in pantry! Huge Master with door to patio and an en suite bath! Laundry closet in a fantastic "Flex" space- great for an office, play room or hobby room! Mudroom is located off the kitchen offers built-in shelving & bench! Fully fenced yard features an outbuilding/shed! Oversized 1 car garage! A must see home that is priced to sell!

