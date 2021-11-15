3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $147,500

A complete remodel! This home has been taken down to the studs and reconfigured to a great new layout! You will love the large eat in kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, quartz countertops and walk-in pantry! Also off the kitchen is a mud room, a full bath and your new patio. The main floor features a large family room, another seating room/flex space, plus a dedicated office space! You'll find the 3 bedrooms upstairs with the 2nd full bath. Roof 16. HVAC, appliances electric and most work done in 2018.