3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $125,000

Wonderful 3 bed ranch on the edge of town close to schools. This home offers updated kitchen with stainless appliances, newer cabinets,tile floor and eat in area open to family/living room with lots of natural light. Updated Bath(tub/surround/toilet/vanity/tile flrs) 3 bedrooms all with hardwood flooring and walk in closets. Al Solid core doors on the first floor. Full Basement with plenty of storage areas. Large front porch welcomes you into this great home, additional deck on the back of the home allows you to enjoy the deep lot the home is situated on.