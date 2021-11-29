Wonderful 3 bed ranch on the edge of town close to schools. This home offers updated kitchen with stainless appliances, newer cabinets,tile floor and eat in area open to family/living room with lots of natural light. Updated Bath(tub/surround/toilet/vanity/tile flrs) 3 bedrooms all with hardwood flooring and walk in closets. Al Solid core doors on the first floor. Full Basement with plenty of storage areas. Large front porch welcomes you into this great home, additional deck on the back of the home allows you to enjoy the deep lot the home is situated on.
3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The football state finals will be held Friday and Saturday at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois in DeKalb. Here's the schedule:
Bloomington firefighters remained on the scene of an apartment fire that led to the entire building being evacuated Thursday night in southeast Bloomington.
Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen.
A release of information could “significantly impact” criminal proceedings, state police said in a letter to The Pantagraph.
The American Association of University Professors has sanctioned Illinois Wesleyan University over how it handled faculty changes after the university ended four humanities programs last year.
A man charged with the 1992 murder of a woman in Niles is back in Illinois and behind bars following a court appearance Tuesday.
New details being released about a fatal crash on Interstate 55.
The bar manager called police to have the man removed and officers discovered he was carrying cocaine for sale.
It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but a slew of nations moved to restrict travel from Africa. Here's what you need to know, plus more updates and the latest data on infections and vaccination.
Kenosha prosecutor and Kyle Rittenhouse's former attorney respond to Rittenhouse's comments on Fox News
"He would be wise to remember that being found not guilty by a jury is not the same thing as being innocent," prosecutor Thomas Binger said.