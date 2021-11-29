 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $125,000

Wonderful 3 bed ranch on the edge of town close to schools. This home offers updated kitchen with stainless appliances, newer cabinets,tile floor and eat in area open to family/living room with lots of natural light. Updated Bath(tub/surround/toilet/vanity/tile flrs) 3 bedrooms all with hardwood flooring and walk in closets. Al Solid core doors on the first floor. Full Basement with plenty of storage areas. Large front porch welcomes you into this great home, additional deck on the back of the home allows you to enjoy the deep lot the home is situated on.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News