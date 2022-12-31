Luxury 3200 Square foot ranch home located in the coveted Prairieview subdivision. This designer ranch features an entertainers' open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, dinette and family room. The kitchen has ample custom cabinetry, large island with barstool seating and a pantry. This floorplan offers a private main bedroom retreat. The primary bedroom is on one side of the home and the additional bedrooms are located opposite side. The main bedroom has a custom bathroom with exquisite detailed tile work in the large walk in shower. The basement offers an additional 1600 square feet of unfinished space. There is a rough in for a bathroom, egress window for a potential bedroom and a large area for a potential family room....plus plenty of storage space. If you would like to have the basement finished it can be completed by the builder for additional funds. This home is worth the 5-7 minute commute to Hudson. Hudson offers residents' a small town community while still offering the convenience of living close to a larger town. Hudson is part of Unit 5 schools.Hudson Elementary school is less than 1 mile away from this home. Hudson is close to Lake Bloomington and Comlara Park (located at 13001 Recreation Area Hudson, IL). Great for nature walks, fishing, boating, camping, bird watching! There are 2 golf courses within approximately 5 miles of Hudson. Ironwood Golf course and El Paso golf course. Plus super easy access to get on Interstate 39 and 55. This home and town are calling your name!!
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $400,000
