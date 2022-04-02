3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $370,000 Apr 2, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View More Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 1 dead, 1 hurt after Saturday crash in Normal Officers said a Normal man died just before midnight Saturday. Coroner identifies Normal man killed in Saturday vehicle collision The crash remains under investigation. 'My heart dropped': Students, community still reeling from Lincoln College closure news Lincoln College senior Zak Luken described campus as a "ghost town" Thursday morning as students and employees processed the fact the college plans to close in May. $30 million warehouse expansion planned in Normal; Rivian to lease space Rivian Automotive has another expansion in sight. Details: Normal police seek help identifying retail theft suspects The Normal Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a retail theft investigation. Lawmakers react to Lincoln College closure announcement "Today’s unexpected and sudden closure announcement is devastating news for our local community." Bloomington police investigate shooting on Locust St.; man injured One man was shot in the 300 block of East Locust Street and taken by ambulance from a nearby alley Tuesday night with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Bloomington police said. 1 arrested in Tuesday night shooting in Bloomington A 33-year-old city man was booked at the McLean County jail on firearms charges after a shooting last night on Locust Street. Former LeRoy teacher pleads guilty to grooming charge A former LeRoy High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to grooming in connection to reported inappropriate communication with a student in 2019. Watch now: Bloomington Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy resigns Jamie Mathy is resigning "as the result of a business conflict" that has made him ineligible to hold a position on the council under state law, said Communications Manager Katherine Murphy.