Wow! Don't miss this completely updated bi-level located on the edge of Hudson with no backyard neighbors and a HUGE GARAGE. This modern style flows throughout... unpack and make it yours. UPDATES you can sell.. windows, light fixtures, LVP flooring, carpet, trim, paint, cabinets, hard surface countertops, appliances, HVAC, water heater and so much more you can't see. The massive 900 square foot garage has extra tandem space that runs to the rear and could be used for your boat, trailer, workshop or hangout space. The 4th room in the basement could be possible bedroom/office/laundry/storage or your workout space.
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At least 20 pistols were taken from the business.
Health officials on Tuesday also said a Chicago resident is the state's first known COVID-19 case caused by the new omicron variant.
Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
The same Springfield resident is accused by the police of stealing perfume from the store earlier this year.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomberg on Friday reported that Rivian Automotive plans to build an assembly and battery plant in Georgia. It would be the sec…
Officers are investigating how a bullet was discovered earlier this week at Normal Community West High School.
Multiple weather systems raked across the central part of the state Friday, causing damage that includes a collapsed building in the Metro East.
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman was released from custody Tuesday on drug charges.