3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $179,900

Wow! Don't miss this completely updated bi-level located on the edge of Hudson with no backyard neighbors and a HUGE GARAGE. This modern style flows throughout... unpack and make it yours. UPDATES you can sell.. windows, light fixtures, LVP flooring, carpet, trim, paint, cabinets, hard surface countertops, appliances, HVAC, water heater and so much more you can't see. The massive 900 square foot garage has extra tandem space that runs to the rear and could be used for your boat, trailer, workshop or hangout space. The 4th room in the basement could be possible bedroom/office/laundry/storage or your workout space.