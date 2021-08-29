 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $164,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $164,900

Updated 3 bed 2 bath ranch with plenty of backyard to enjoy! Open family room, dining and kitchen area. Recently painted and new carpet throughout! Some updated light fixtures. New 40 gallon water heater (June 2021). Newer windows throughout. From previous owner: Septic new '15, Roof new '13, Insulated garage with 200 amp service. Washer/Dryer stay, but not warranted.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12. Those cases were comprised of people from all over Illinois, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News