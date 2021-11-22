Updated 3 bed 2 bath ranch with plenty of backyard to enjoy! Open family room, dining and kitchen area. Recently painted and new carpet throughout! Some updated light fixtures. New 40 gallon water heater (June 2021). Newer windows throughout. From previous owner: Septic bladder '21, Roof new '13, Insulated garage with 200 amp service. Washer/Dryer stay, but not warranted.
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $159,000
