3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $158,000

Open Sat (9/10) 10-12 Located at Lake Bloomington, don't miss this 3 bedroom home. Kitchen and dining area combination. Large enclosed back deck overlooking large back yard with mature trees. 2 car attached garage. Full unfinished basement ready to finish your way. Only a few minutes from Bloomington/Normal on Pipeline Road.

