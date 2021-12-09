Move in ready ranch home featuring three bedrooms, two full baths and an office in Heyworth. Close to all the amenities in town including schools! Newer siding, roof, oak kitchen cabinets with under lighting, windows, plumbing, and wiring. There is a possibility of master on the first floor or one in the basement. Come see this wonderful gem in Heyworth.
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $99,900
